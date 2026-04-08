Gun Attack at Israeli Consulate Sparks Major Arrests in Istanbul

In a developing story, Turkish authorities have apprehended 10 suspects following a gun attack near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. According to local reports, the assailants engaged in a fierce gunfight with police, leading to the death of one attacker and injuring two others.

The suspects, including the wounded attackers now hospitalized, are being interrogated. Subsequent operations in Istanbul and Kocaeli resulted in further arrests; however, Turkish officials have not released any details concerning the motive. The investigation is intensifying as law enforcement agencies probe deeper into the incident.

According to sources, the deceased assailant, identified as Yunus Emre Sarban, had ties to networks linked to the Islamic State. His assets were frozen two years ago due to those connections. The Interior Minister mentioned the attackers had connections to a religiously exploitative group, heightening the urgency to uncover the full narrative behind this targeted assault.