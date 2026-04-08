Left Menu

Gun Attack at Israeli Consulate Sparks Major Arrests in Istanbul

Authorities in Turkey detained 10 individuals linked to an attack near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. A gunfight ensued resulting in one attacker dead and two injured. Following the incident, eight other suspects were apprehended. The investigation is ongoing, but the attack's motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:55 IST
Gun Attack at Israeli Consulate Sparks Major Arrests in Istanbul
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a developing story, Turkish authorities have apprehended 10 suspects following a gun attack near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. According to local reports, the assailants engaged in a fierce gunfight with police, leading to the death of one attacker and injuring two others.

The suspects, including the wounded attackers now hospitalized, are being interrogated. Subsequent operations in Istanbul and Kocaeli resulted in further arrests; however, Turkish officials have not released any details concerning the motive. The investigation is intensifying as law enforcement agencies probe deeper into the incident.

According to sources, the deceased assailant, identified as Yunus Emre Sarban, had ties to networks linked to the Islamic State. His assets were frozen two years ago due to those connections. The Interior Minister mentioned the attackers had connections to a religiously exploitative group, heightening the urgency to uncover the full narrative behind this targeted assault.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Politics Heats Up Over Baramati Bypoll

Maharashtra Politics Heats Up Over Baramati Bypoll

 India
2
Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kharif 2026 season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kharif 2026...

 Global
3
Capital's Streets to Glow Brighter with Smart Streetlights Rollout

Capital's Streets to Glow Brighter with Smart Streetlights Rollout

 India
4
RBI Maintains Repo Rate: A Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties

RBI Maintains Repo Rate: A Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026