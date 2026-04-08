Gun Attack at Israeli Consulate Sparks Major Arrests in Istanbul
Authorities in Turkey detained 10 individuals linked to an attack near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. A gunfight ensued resulting in one attacker dead and two injured. Following the incident, eight other suspects were apprehended. The investigation is ongoing, but the attack's motive remains unclear.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a developing story, Turkish authorities have apprehended 10 suspects following a gun attack near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. According to local reports, the assailants engaged in a fierce gunfight with police, leading to the death of one attacker and injuring two others.
The suspects, including the wounded attackers now hospitalized, are being interrogated. Subsequent operations in Istanbul and Kocaeli resulted in further arrests; however, Turkish officials have not released any details concerning the motive. The investigation is intensifying as law enforcement agencies probe deeper into the incident.
According to sources, the deceased assailant, identified as Yunus Emre Sarban, had ties to networks linked to the Islamic State. His assets were frozen two years ago due to those connections. The Interior Minister mentioned the attackers had connections to a religiously exploitative group, heightening the urgency to uncover the full narrative behind this targeted assault.
- READ MORE ON:
- Istanbul
- Israeli consulate
- attack
- detainees
- gunfight
- police
- investigation
- terrorism
- Turkey
- security
ALSO READ
Amritsar Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network
Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Inter-State Cyber Fraud Racket
Flying Instructor Under Investigation for Alleged Assault
Todd Blanche Defends Trump's Influence Over Federal Investigations
Pregnant Policewoman Injured in Rash Autorickshaw Accident