Real Estate Agent Arrested for Land Grabbing in Palghar
A real estate agent in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for illegally acquiring and selling land. Accused as Surendra Pratap Singh, took possession of land without the owner's consent, constructed unauthorized housing, and sold it. Singh faces multiple charges, including cheating and criminal intimidation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A real estate agent in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been apprehended for allegedly seizing and unlawfully selling another individual's land, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.
The accused, Surendra Pratap Singh, known also as Randha, allegedly occupied a substantial plot of land in Rajavali village, with transactions occurring over the past few years.
Additional charges include construction of unauthorized housing on the property and issuing threats to the rightful owner. Singh is now in police custody, with further investigations ongoing.