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Czech Fraud Bust: High-Ranking Officials Nabbed in EU Subsidy Scandal

Czech authorities detained seven individuals, including two high-ranking officials, suspected of EU subsidies fraud. The scheme aimed to obtain €13.5 million illicitly for an innovation center. The Czech police seized assets following 13 searches. An investigation revealed false information was submitted to acquire the funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:52 IST
Czech Fraud Bust: High-Ranking Officials Nabbed in EU Subsidy Scandal
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  • Czechia

Czech authorities have arrested seven individuals, including two senior officials from the Industry Ministry, on suspicion of defrauding EU subsidies, as reported by the EU public prosecutor on Wednesday.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) disclosed that these suspects allegedly aimed to illicitly secure funds worth €13.5 million, intended for an innovation center for housing start-ups and scientific ventures.

Czech police, in collaboration with the EPPO, conducted 13 searches, resulting in the seizure of a building and €2 million in bank accounts. Investigators pointed to a businessman, connected to government officials, as having submitted fraudulent information to obtain the subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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