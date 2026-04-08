Delhi High Court Orders Action on Rana Ayyub's Controversial Tweets

The Delhi High Court condemned certain tweets by journalist Rana Ayyub as 'highly derogatory, inflammatory, and communal,' prompting legal action. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav ordered related authorities, including the Centre and Delhi Police, to take swift action within 24 hours in response to a petition demanding the removal of Ayyub's controversial content from social media platforms.

The petitioner, Amita Sachdeva, argued that Ayyub's tweets insulted Hindu deities and revered figures, violating her religious sentiments and fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution. The magistrate's court had already directed the police to register an FIR, citing offenses under several sections of the Indian Penal Code related to promoting enmity and incitement of religious disharmony.

Despite seeking relief from X's Grievance Appellate Committee, the petitioner was denied as the matter remained sub-judice. The court's urgency in this matter underscores the potential consequences of inflammatory social media content that impacts religious sentiments and public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)