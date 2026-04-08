BJP Urges Action Against Congress President for Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The complaint accuses Kharge of making inflammatory and communal remarks during election rallies. BJP demands an FIR, a public apology, and restricted speech for Kharge. The case emphasizes the misuse of religion in politics.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approached the Election Commission (EC) to demand action against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The BJP accuses Kharge of making inflammatory and communal statements during election rallies, allegedly in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
According to the BJP's complaint, Kharge's remarks were made while addressing predominantly Muslim voters in Assam and allegedly included a comparison of the BJP and RSS to 'poisonous snakes'. The party argues that such comments incite violence and could lead to community tensions.
The BJP has called for an FIR against Kharge, a public apology, and restrictions on his ability to speak publicly during the election period. The complaint also highlights Kharge's alleged derogatory comments about the people of Gujarat. The ruling party asserts these statements misuse religious sentiments for electoral gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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