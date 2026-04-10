DMK Demands Apology from AIADMK Over Derogatory Remarks

The DMK has voiced strong opposition to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami following what they call 'highly derogatory' remarks against Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

During a recent press conference, DMK leaders, including Members of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Kanimozhi Somu, expressed their dismay over Palaniswami's comments, which they described as indicative of a looming electoral defeat. Palaniswami had suggested that Kanimozhi's loyalty to Chief Minister Stalin could land her in trouble akin to her 2011 legal issues.

These remarks have prompted the DMK to consider legal recourse including a defamation suit and a complaint to the Election Commission. DMK leaders have highlighted a pattern of derogatory remarks against women as a point of concern. They emphasize that Tamil Nadu's legacy of social reform rejects such 'regressive' politics and anticipates a strong response from the electorate.