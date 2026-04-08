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Alarming Arson Attack: Unmasking the Suspects in Czech Republic Factory Fire

Poland has apprehended a third suspect in connection with an arson attack on an optics and drones factory in the Czech Republic. An obscure pro-Palestinian activist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which caused significant financial damage. The detained individuals are of Polish, Czech, Egyptian, and U.S. nationality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:04 IST
Alarming Arson Attack: Unmasking the Suspects in Czech Republic Factory Fire
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  • Poland

A third suspect has been apprehended by Polish authorities in connection with an internationally significant arson attack on an optics and drones factory in the Czech Republic, according to a special services spokesman on Wednesday.

A previously unknown pro-Palestinian activist group has asserted responsibility for the March 20 arson, which took place at LPP company's facility in Pardubice, located east of Prague. The attack resulted in millions of dollars in damage, causing a multi-national investigation.

The latest development in the case involves a 23-year-old Polish national detained in Zielona Gora, accused of assisting in the intentional arson. The Warsaw Regional Court has imposed a temporary three-month arrest. Poland, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, continues to investigate individuals of various nationalities in relation to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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