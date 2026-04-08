U.S. to Reduce Funding Plan for Iran Conflict

The United States is reportedly planning to significantly reduce its proposal for additional funding related to the conflict with Iran, according to a report by the Washington Post. Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the report indicates a new funding target ranging between $80 billion and $100 billion.

This revised figure is less than half of the over $200 billion initially proposed by the Pentagon to the White House last month, suggesting a substantial scaling back of financial commitments. The move comes amid ongoing deliberations and aligns with shifting strategic interests in the region.

However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these details at this time, leaving the final decision and its implications unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)