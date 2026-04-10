White House Scrutiny on Timed Bets Amid Iran Strikes Halt

The White House has alerted staff members not to misuse their roles by making speculative bets in futures markets. This warning, confirmed by a White House official, came in an email dated March 24, a day after President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to Iran strikes.

Recent policy decisions by Trump have been accompanied by conspicuously timed market bets, prompting some experts to speculate about potential information leaks. Notably, investors bet approximately $950 million on oil prices shortly before the U.S. and Iran declared a ceasefire. Similar patterns have been observed in previous market activities linked to Trump's policy decisions.

These strategic trades have sparked demands from legal experts and lawmakers for investigations into possible insider information leaks. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the White House's warning, noted the announcement was conveyed through a staff-wide email. White House spokesman Davis Ingle emphasized that officials should be barred from exploiting nonpublic information for financial gain.