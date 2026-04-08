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Fatal Attack in Itanagar: Seeking Justice for Yapi Potom

A 42-year-old woman named Yapi Potom was allegedly hacked to death in Itanagar. The incident occurred near her house, and police quickly apprehended the accused. Initial findings suggest personal motives behind the attack. Police are investigating all angles in this tragic case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:10 IST
Fatal Attack in Itanagar: Seeking Justice for Yapi Potom
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old woman was tragically killed in Itanagar late Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Yapi Potom, was attacked with a dao near her residence in the ESS-Sector around 11:30 pm, according to police reports. She was transported to Rama Krishna Mission Hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival by medical officials.

In a swift response, law enforcement apprehended the suspect within 90 minutes of the brutal incident. Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar disclosed that while the investigation is still in its early stages, initial assessments indicate that the attack could be rooted in personal disputes.

Authorities are thoroughly examining all potential angles to uncover the full circumstances surrounding Potom's death, as the community grapples with the shocking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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