Temporary Ceasefire: Iran-US Peace Talks and Strait of Hormuz Risks

Tension between Iran and the U.S. remains high despite a newly brokered ceasefire ending a six-week-long conflict. According to Iran's UN ambassador, Ali Bahreini, cautious navigation through peace talks is necessary due to the deep-seated lack of trust between the nations.

President Trump announced the agreement just before committing to military action against Iran for obstructing the Strait of Hormuz. 'We are not putting any trust in the other side,' Bahreini said, emphasizing military readiness while engaging in negotiations.

Talks, facilitated by Pakistan in Islamabad, aim to establish a legal framework governing the Strait's passage, currently disrupted by war. Iran seeks assurances that adversarial use of the Strait won't occur, urging further regional peace initiatives to ensure stability.