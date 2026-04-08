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NGT Upholds Stay on Assam Forest Protection Force Deployment for Polls

The National Green Tribunal reaffirmed its decision to stop the Assam government's order deploying 1,600 Assam Forest Protection Force personnel for state assembly elections, citing patent illegality in the original directive. The NGT's interim order remains effective until the resolution of the original case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:36 IST
NGT Upholds Stay on Assam Forest Protection Force Deployment for Polls
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has confirmed its stance against an Assam government decision ordering the deployment of 1,600 members of the Assam Forest Protection Force for the upcoming assembly elections.

The bench, comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Ishwar Singh, declared the government's directive as suffering from 'patent illegality.'

As a result, the tribunal announced that the interim order dated April 2, 2026, will remain effective. This decision ensures the original application is resolved before any changes in the deployment plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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