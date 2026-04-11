Guwahati Journalists Rally Against Media Attacks Amid Assembly Elections

Journalists in Guwahati raised alarms over escalating "attacks on media" during the recent state assembly elections. The outcry arose from a gathering at the Gauhati Press Club on Saturday, attended by around 150 reporters, where concerns about media freedom were openly discussed.

Key issues highlighted included Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's threats against media groups and an attack on the North Lakhimpur office of 'Asomiya Pratidin' immediately after polling. Journalists accused a "systematic attack" on the press aiming to curb its independence.

To combat these issues, the reporters recommended establishing an independent media commission and urged other press bodies to protest. Memorandums addressing media safety were planned for major political and media entities, while the press club called for widespread demonstrations to uphold press freedom.