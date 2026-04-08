Left Menu

Tragedy in Beed: Constable's Untimely Demise

A police constable, Balkrishna Jaybhaye, age 42, reportedly committed suicide at his home in Majalgaon, Beed district. The reasons for the act are currently under investigation. Jaybhaye had served in Beed's Local Crime Branch and Georai police station. Police are probing the situation surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:16 IST
Tragedy in Beed: Constable's Untimely Demise
police constable
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable identified as Balkrishna Jaybhaye, aged 42, has reportedly taken his own life in Beed district's Majalgaon. Authorities disclosed that he was found hanged in his residence on Wednesday.

The deceased had previously been associated with the Beed Local Crime Branch unit and worked at Georai police station. The motive behind his drastic action remains unknown. Officials have launched investigations to uncover contributing factors and circumstances.

As the community mourns, police forces are diligently probing to bring clarity to this unfortunate incident. Further updates are awaited as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

 United Kingdom
2
SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Sporting Updates: Timberwolves Triumph and Curtis Raises the Stakes

Sporting Updates: Timberwolves Triumph and Curtis Raises the Stakes

 Global
4
Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026