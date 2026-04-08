Tragedy in Beed: Constable's Untimely Demise

A police constable identified as Balkrishna Jaybhaye, aged 42, has reportedly taken his own life in Beed district's Majalgaon. Authorities disclosed that he was found hanged in his residence on Wednesday.

The deceased had previously been associated with the Beed Local Crime Branch unit and worked at Georai police station. The motive behind his drastic action remains unknown. Officials have launched investigations to uncover contributing factors and circumstances.

As the community mourns, police forces are diligently probing to bring clarity to this unfortunate incident. Further updates are awaited as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)