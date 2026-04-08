Left Menu

SEC Recruits Former Official David Woodcock Amid Leadership Shake-Up

David Woodcock, a former SEC official and white-collar enforcement lawyer, has been appointed as the new enforcement director for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His appointment follows the resignation of Margaret Ryan, who left after six months amid disagreements with agency leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:20 IST
SEC Recruits Former Official David Woodcock Amid Leadership Shake-Up

David Woodcock, a seasoned white-collar enforcement lawyer and former official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has been appointed as the agency's new enforcement director. This move comes after the unexpected resignation of his predecessor, Margaret Ryan, last month.

Woodcock, previously a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Dallas, Texas, will fill the role left vacant due to Ryan's departure, which was reportedly due to clashes with the SEC leadership regarding the program's direction. Woodcock brings extensive experience to the role, having led the SEC's Fort Worth office from 2011 to 2015. During his tenure, he spearheaded efforts to combat accounting and financial reporting misconduct.

The appointment is seen as a strategic effort by the SEC to stabilize its enforcement unit, which has been recovering from a notable staff exodus and leadership challenges. Requests for comment to both Woodcock and the SEC have not yet been answered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

 United Kingdom
2
SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Sporting Updates: Timberwolves Triumph and Curtis Raises the Stakes

Sporting Updates: Timberwolves Triumph and Curtis Raises the Stakes

 Global
4
Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026