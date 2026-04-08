SEC Recruits Former Official David Woodcock Amid Leadership Shake-Up
David Woodcock, a former SEC official and white-collar enforcement lawyer, has been appointed as the new enforcement director for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His appointment follows the resignation of Margaret Ryan, who left after six months amid disagreements with agency leaders.
David Woodcock, a seasoned white-collar enforcement lawyer and former official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has been appointed as the agency's new enforcement director. This move comes after the unexpected resignation of his predecessor, Margaret Ryan, last month.
Woodcock, previously a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Dallas, Texas, will fill the role left vacant due to Ryan's departure, which was reportedly due to clashes with the SEC leadership regarding the program's direction. Woodcock brings extensive experience to the role, having led the SEC's Fort Worth office from 2011 to 2015. During his tenure, he spearheaded efforts to combat accounting and financial reporting misconduct.
The appointment is seen as a strategic effort by the SEC to stabilize its enforcement unit, which has been recovering from a notable staff exodus and leadership challenges. Requests for comment to both Woodcock and the SEC have not yet been answered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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