David Woodcock Returns as SEC's Enforcement Director Amid Crucial Restructuring

David Woodcock, a seasoned securities lawyer and former regional head of the SEC's Fort Worth office, has been appointed as the new enforcement director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). His appointment follows the abrupt departure of Margaret Ryan, who resigned after disagreements over the agency's enforcement strategy.

Woodcock, currently a co-chair at Gibson Dunn, is set to lead a division eclipsed by staff reductions and reorganization under the Trump administration. His experience and past contributions to the SEC are expected to assist in stabilizing and refocusing the division's efforts.

In light of changing enforcement dynamics and a decrease in regulatory actions, Woodcock's commitment to integrity and professionalism is highlighted as he takes on the role critical to safeguarding financial markets' integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)