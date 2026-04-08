Left Menu

David Woodcock Returns as SEC's Enforcement Director Amid Crucial Restructuring

David Woodcock, a former SEC official and Gibson Dunn lawyer, has been appointed as the SEC’s new enforcement director. His return follows Margaret Ryan's resignation. The SEC, under Chairman Paul Atkins, faces changes, including a reduced enforcement action rate and a staff reshuffle under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:07 IST
David Woodcock Returns as SEC's Enforcement Director Amid Crucial Restructuring

David Woodcock, a seasoned securities lawyer and former regional head of the SEC's Fort Worth office, has been appointed as the new enforcement director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). His appointment follows the abrupt departure of Margaret Ryan, who resigned after disagreements over the agency's enforcement strategy.

Woodcock, currently a co-chair at Gibson Dunn, is set to lead a division eclipsed by staff reductions and reorganization under the Trump administration. His experience and past contributions to the SEC are expected to assist in stabilizing and refocusing the division's efforts.

In light of changing enforcement dynamics and a decrease in regulatory actions, Woodcock's commitment to integrity and professionalism is highlighted as he takes on the role critical to safeguarding financial markets' integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Miller's Misstep: Gujarat Titans Triumph in Nail-Biting IPL Clash

Miller's Misstep: Gujarat Titans Triumph in Nail-Biting IPL Clash

 India
2
Reinforced Security Measures for West Bengal Elections

Reinforced Security Measures for West Bengal Elections

 India
3
Trump's Fierce Critique: NATO at a Crossroads Amid Iran Conflict

Trump's Fierce Critique: NATO at a Crossroads Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Leads the Way: GeM Procurement Success Story

Uttar Pradesh Leads the Way: GeM Procurement Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026