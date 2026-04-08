Former Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Faces Arrest Warrants
A Nepalese court has issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Deuba Rana in connection with money laundering investigations. The couple, currently believed to be in Singapore, has been under scrutiny following the discovery of burnt banknotes at their residence.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Kathmandu District Court has issued arrest warrants for former Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Deuba Rana, amidst allegations of money laundering.
According to media reports, the warrants were issued following a request by the Department of Money Laundering, which is currently investigating the couple's assets. The couple allegedly fled to Singapore after burnt banknotes were found at their residence in Kathmandu.
This development adds a dramatic twist to Nepalese politics, where Deuba has been a prominent figure since 1991. Amid mounting tension, Deuba has dismissed the allegations as misinformation aimed at besmirching his legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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