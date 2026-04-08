Businessman Rajesh Bothra Granted Bail in Rotomac Scam Case
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Rajesh Bothra in the Rotomac scam case. Despite opposition from the CBI, the court granted bail, as Bothra cooperated with the investigation and there was no evidence of bail misuse. The trial is expected to be prolonged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court, in a notable decision, has granted bail to businessman Rajesh Bothra in the infamous Rotomac scam case, signaling a potential overhaul in the legal proceedings.
Bail was granted by Justice Rajiv Singh of the Lucknow bench, even as the Central Bureau of Investigation's counsel strongly opposed the plea, citing Bothra's alleged key role in the bank fraud.
Bothra's defense, led by senior advocate Gaurav Mehrotra, argued the accused's innocence and cooperation. The court noted the absence of arrest during investigations and the potential prolonged nature of the trial, leading to the favorable verdict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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