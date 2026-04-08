Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

A recent petition challenges the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to release a minor on bail in a hit-and-run case in Ghatkopar. The accident resulted in the death of scooter rider Dhrumil Patel and serious injuries to his wife, Meenal Patel.

The accused, a 17-year-old, allegedly deleted incriminating social media content after the incident. Meenal, advocating through her lawyer Ruben Mascarenhas, argues that the minor's release could compromise the investigation's integrity, citing potential tampering with evidence and undue influence due to the accused's family wealth.

The plea calls for the minor's detainment in an observation home until the investigation concludes, highlighting the need to balance the 'best interest' principle with justice and victims' rights. The court is expected to hear the matter soon.