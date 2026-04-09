Conflicted Loyalties: Iranian Fans Torn on World Cup Participation

As Iran gears up for the World Cup, a clash of loyalties emerges within the Iranian diaspora. Arad Ershad, a New York graduate student excited for Iran's matches in Los Angeles, now grapples with conflicting emotions toward the team.

Ershad, like many Iranian fans, is deeply troubled by the national squad's silence amidst Iran's lethal crackdown on protesters earlier this year. This silence has left a sour taste for fans who once idolized these icons of sport.

Amid fears that political tensions could prevent Iran from competing, the team stands at a crossroads of sports diplomacy and political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)