G7 Finance Ministers Set to Convene in Washington

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure has confirmed that the G7 finance ministers will convene a crucial meeting next Wednesday in Washington. The announcement was made during an interview with FranceInfo, where Lescure emphasized the significance of the gathering amidst global economic challenges.

Lescure will also be attending the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing economic issues.

As chair of the G7 finance ministers meeting, Lescure aims to foster discussions on pressing financial matters, aiming to strengthen global economic stability.