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G7 Finance Ministers Set to Convene in Washington

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure announced that G7 finance ministers will meet next Wednesday. He will chair the meeting while in Washington for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings. The discussions will focus on global economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:17 IST
G7 Finance Ministers Set to Convene in Washington
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French Economy Minister Roland Lescure has confirmed that the G7 finance ministers will convene a crucial meeting next Wednesday in Washington. The announcement was made during an interview with FranceInfo, where Lescure emphasized the significance of the gathering amidst global economic challenges.

Lescure will also be attending the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing economic issues.

As chair of the G7 finance ministers meeting, Lescure aims to foster discussions on pressing financial matters, aiming to strengthen global economic stability.

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