Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks in Channel

In a tragic incident, four migrants lost their lives when a small boat, referred to as a 'taxi-boat,' sank in the Channel during its attempt to reach Britain. French authorities in Calais have launched a search and rescue operation, still underway, to locate any survivors.

The phenomenon of 'taxi-boats,' as authorities call them, involves traffickers using motoring dinghies along the northern French and Belgian coasts. These traffickers pick up migrants near the shore, posing a continuous challenge for local law enforcement.

The University of Oxford's Migration Observatory reported that 2,200 migrants crossed the Channel in the early months of 2026, following a year when approximately 41,500 individuals attempted this perilous journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)