Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks in Channel
A small boat carrying migrants to Britain sank in the Channel, resulting in four deaths. French authorities are conducting a search and rescue operation. These 'taxi-boats' frequently depart from the northern French and Belgian coasts, with significant numbers crossing the Channel annually.
In a tragic incident, four migrants lost their lives when a small boat, referred to as a 'taxi-boat,' sank in the Channel during its attempt to reach Britain. French authorities in Calais have launched a search and rescue operation, still underway, to locate any survivors.
The phenomenon of 'taxi-boats,' as authorities call them, involves traffickers using motoring dinghies along the northern French and Belgian coasts. These traffickers pick up migrants near the shore, posing a continuous challenge for local law enforcement.
The University of Oxford's Migration Observatory reported that 2,200 migrants crossed the Channel in the early months of 2026, following a year when approximately 41,500 individuals attempted this perilous journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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