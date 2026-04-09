Trusted Betrayal: Mehendi Deception Leads to House Robbery Arrests in Delhi

A woman in Delhi allegedly misused her friend's trust to commit a robbery in the Sultanpuri area, police reported on Thursday.

The accused borrowed house keys on the pretext of applying mehendi, later using them to steal Rs 3.2 lakh and gold ornaments. Two arrests have been made in the case.

CCTV footage aided police in apprehending Rajinder, 22, who confessed to the crime, implicating his aunt. Investigators have recovered a significant portion of the stolen goods, and further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)