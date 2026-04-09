Cyber Fraud Unveiled: A Tale of Deception and Arrests in Delhi
The Delhi Police arrested two men for cyber investment fraud totaling over Rs 74 lakh. Rahul Tyagi and Rinku were charged for orchestrating scams using multiple bank accounts and SIM cards. Tyagi was linked to foreign handlers and previously arrested for a similar crime worth Rs 2.5 crore.
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In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, the Delhi Police have apprehended two culprits connected to separate cyber investment scams collectively involving over Rs 74 lakh.
Rahul Tyagi, a resident of Greater Noida, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Rs 27.82 lakh fraud scheme. Investigations revealed Tyagi's operation via social media, where victims were misled into transferring money to several bank accounts. Further probing found Tyagi's link with foreign nationals and prior arrest for a similar fraud in Mumbai.
In another incident, Rinku, aged 36, was arrested for complicity in a Rs 47 lakh investment scam. Rinku's bank was used to channel Rs 31.45 lakh of the defrauded sum. The police have secured Rs 4.40 lakh as a lien, with Rs 1 lakh already returned to the victim, and further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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