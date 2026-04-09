Left Menu

Kenyan Forces in UN-Mission: A Dispute Over Allegations of Misconduct

Kenya disputes a U.N. report citing allegations of sexual abuse by a Kenyan-staffed anti-gang force in Haiti. Kenya's Foreign Minister claims their inquiry found the allegations unsubstantiated, countering a U.N. report affirming them. The force, active since 2024, faces scrutiny amid parallels to past UN conduct issues in Haiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:25 IST
Kenyan Forces in UN-Mission: A Dispute Over Allegations of Misconduct
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya has officially contested a United Nations report that highlights substantiated allegations of sexual abuse involving the U.N.-backed anti-gang force in Haiti, predominantly staffed by Kenyan police. This comes from a report dated February 16, made public last week, citing evidence of four instances of sexual exploitation and abuse by the human rights office.

In response, Kenya's Foreign Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week, declaring the findings unjustified according to their board of inquiry. "Investigations conducted were impartial and shared with all relevant stakeholders, including U.N. human rights offices," wrote Mudavadi.

Kenya remains a major contributor to the force, sending most of its 1,000 personnel, initially deployed in June 2024. The tensions recall previous contentious sexual abuse claims against U.N. troops in Haiti between 2004 and 2017, when many offenses went unpenalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Vision for a Renewed Bengal: A Call for Change

Modi's Vision for a Renewed Bengal: A Call for Change

 India
2
Delhi Assembly on High Alert: Unraveling the Bomb Threat Hoax

Delhi Assembly on High Alert: Unraveling the Bomb Threat Hoax

 India
3
Wow! Momo Aims for a Taste of Success with Aggressive Expansion Plans

Wow! Momo Aims for a Taste of Success with Aggressive Expansion Plans

 India
4
Indonesian President Plans Strategic Visit to Russia Amid Global Energy Crisis

Indonesian President Plans Strategic Visit to Russia Amid Global Energy Cris...

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026