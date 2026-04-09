Assam Votes: CM Sarma Eyeing Third Term Amidst Allegations

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, participated in the Assembly elections on Thursday, expressing confidence in securing a decisive mandate for the BJP-led NDA.

Accompanied by his family, Sarma voted at No. 15 Garal Buniyadi Lower Primary School. He is competing for Jalukbari, a seat he has held since 2001, as the BJP-led NDA seeks a third term in the state.

Sarma addressed allegations from Congress and maintained that he abstained from discussing certain topics to adhere to Election Commission guidelines, promising more dialogue after polls concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)