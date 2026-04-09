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Assam Votes: CM Sarma Eyeing Third Term Amidst Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote in the Assembly polls, aiming for a third term for the BJP-led NDA. Despite faced with allegations and not campaigning extensively in his constituency, Jalukbari, Sarma remained confident of a decisive mandate and high voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:27 IST
Assam Votes: CM Sarma Eyeing Third Term Amidst Allegations
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, participated in the Assembly elections on Thursday, expressing confidence in securing a decisive mandate for the BJP-led NDA.

Accompanied by his family, Sarma voted at No. 15 Garal Buniyadi Lower Primary School. He is competing for Jalukbari, a seat he has held since 2001, as the BJP-led NDA seeks a third term in the state.

Sarma addressed allegations from Congress and maintained that he abstained from discussing certain topics to adhere to Election Commission guidelines, promising more dialogue after polls concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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