Middle East Tensions Soar as Israel Bombs Lebanon Amidst Fragile Truce

In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, Israel launched more airstrikes on Lebanon, undermining a fragile ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump. The attacks followed Israel's major offensive that resulted in more than 250 deaths, casting doubt on the effectiveness of attempts to broker peace in the region.

Amidst these hostilities, Iranian officials are en route to Pakistan for the first peace talks of the conflict, set to involve a U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance. However, the situation remains volatile as Iran maintains its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, causing unprecedented disruption to global oil supplies.

In response to Israel's actions, Hezbollah resumed its attacks, complicating diplomatic efforts and fueling concerns about further violence. Despite Washington's diplomatic maneuvers, core issues dividing the involved parties remain unresolved, raising questions about the sustained stability of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)