Mystery on the Footpath: Unveiling the Death at Bihar Police HQ

A mysterious discovery unfolded outside the Bihar police headquarters when a body was found on the footpath, identified by authorities as a resident of Shastri Nagar.

While initial observations showed no visible injuries, officers suggest a heart attack might be the cause of death, awaiting confirmation from the post-mortem report.

Authorities are delving into every aspect of the case, ensuring a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)