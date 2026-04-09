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Mystery on the Footpath: Unveiling the Death at Bihar Police HQ

A body was discovered outside the Bihar police headquarters, identified as a Shastri Nagar resident. With no external injuries, the initial assessment suggests a heart attack, pending post-mortem confirmation. Police continue to investigate the case thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:14 IST
Mystery on the Footpath: Unveiling the Death at Bihar Police HQ
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  • India

A mysterious discovery unfolded outside the Bihar police headquarters when a body was found on the footpath, identified by authorities as a resident of Shastri Nagar.

While initial observations showed no visible injuries, officers suggest a heart attack might be the cause of death, awaiting confirmation from the post-mortem report.

Authorities are delving into every aspect of the case, ensuring a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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