Mystery on the Footpath: Unveiling the Death at Bihar Police HQ
A body was discovered outside the Bihar police headquarters, identified as a Shastri Nagar resident. With no external injuries, the initial assessment suggests a heart attack, pending post-mortem confirmation. Police continue to investigate the case thoroughly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A mysterious discovery unfolded outside the Bihar police headquarters when a body was found on the footpath, identified by authorities as a resident of Shastri Nagar.
While initial observations showed no visible injuries, officers suggest a heart attack might be the cause of death, awaiting confirmation from the post-mortem report.
Authorities are delving into every aspect of the case, ensuring a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Bihar
- police
- body
- discovery
- investigation
- heart attack
- Shastri Nagar
- post-mortem
- deceased
- footpath
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