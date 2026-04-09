Dramatic Chase Leads to Capture of Wanted Kidnapper: Sagar Alias Katto
A 27-year-old man named Sagar alias Katto was arrested in connection with a 2024 kidnapping-for-ransom case after a brief police chase. Sagar, wanted for over a year, was captured in Shakurpur following a tip-off. He has a history of serious criminal offenses and remains under investigation.
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The Delhi police have successfully apprehended a 27-year-old fugitive, known as Sagar alias Katto, in connection with a high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom case from 2024. This dramatic arrest followed a brief pursuit in Shakurpur, where the police tracked his movements after receiving crucial intelligence.
Sagar, identified as a resident of Shakurpur and formerly a student at IGNOU, had managed to evade arrest for an entire year, despite being involved in multiple criminal operations. The attempted capture unfolded when officers noticed a suspect fitting Sagar's description attempting to escape. However, his efforts to evade the law were short-lived as he was swiftly apprehended.
During rigorous interrogation, Sagar confessed to his role in one of the year's most brazen kidnappings. The victim, abducted near Rajdhani College and confined under duress at a remote location, was released after a ransom demand was made. Sagar's criminal record includes charges ranging from murder to violations of the Arms Act, making this recent arrest a significant breakthrough for local law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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