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Empowering Nari Shakti: Modi's Push for Women's Reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the significance of the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act as a reflection of women's aspirations across India. He urges MPs to support this move, highlighting its role in enhancing democracy and equality. The amendments aim for implementation by the 2029 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:32 IST
Empowering Nari Shakti: Modi's Push for Women's Reservation
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for all Members of Parliament to support the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act, stating that it reflects the aspirations of millions of women in India. Modi's statement, made on Thursday, highlighted the amendments as not merely legislative changes but crucial steps towards achieving equality and inclusion in the democratic process.

The proposed amendments aim to implement women's reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls. Modi described this as a historic opportunity to strengthen the foundations of Indian democracy and called on political parties to pass the measure during the special three-day parliamentary session starting April 16.

With plans to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, including 273 reserved for women, the amendments seek to ensure greater female representation in politics. Modi reiterated that this change is essential to bring women's voices into decision-making and governance, further enriching public discourse and progressing national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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