Benin's Presidential Vote: A Battle for Democracy and Stability

As Benin prepares to vote for a new president, outgoing leader Patrice Talon leaves a mixed legacy of economic growth alongside rising concerns about democratic erosion and security challenges in the north.

Leading the race is Romuald Wadagni, finance minister and government-backed candidate, with sole opposition figure Paul Hounkpè as his main challenger. Critiques focus on Talon's democratic record, accused of stifling dissent and maintaining a strong hold on political power.

Under Talon, Benin's economy thrived, yet the benefits remain unevenly distributed, sparking discontent and highlighting poverty, particularly in rural areas. Within this complex backdrop, nearly 8 million voters will decide the country's trajectory amidst calls for restored democratic freedoms and security in northern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)