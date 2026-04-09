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Unraveling the Bhubaneswar Blast Mystery: NIA's Probe into Possible Terror Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated an investigation into a blast in Bhubaneswar that occurred in January, resulting in two deaths. Authorities are exploring potential terror connections and the use of high-grade explosives. The NIA will analyze documents, including FIRs and forensic reports, to uncover the underlying cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:40 IST
Unraveling the Bhubaneswar Blast Mystery: NIA's Probe into Possible Terror Links
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  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an in-depth investigation into a blast that rocked Bhubaneswar in January, claiming two lives.

A specialized NIA team collected crucial documents, such as FIRs and forensic reports, during their visit to the Airfield police station on the 27th of January.

Authorities are now examining possible terror ties and the involvement of high-grade explosives like RDX while tracing links to broader criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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