Unraveling the Bhubaneswar Blast Mystery: NIA's Probe into Possible Terror Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an in-depth investigation into a blast that rocked Bhubaneswar in January, claiming two lives.

A specialized NIA team collected crucial documents, such as FIRs and forensic reports, during their visit to the Airfield police station on the 27th of January.

Authorities are now examining possible terror ties and the involvement of high-grade explosives like RDX while tracing links to broader criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)