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New Crackdown on Encroachers in Panchayat Polls

Individuals who have encroached on 'shamlat' land are now barred from contesting the Panchayati Raj institution elections in Himachal Pradesh. The government aims to foster clean and honest leadership by disallowing those with controversial backgrounds, including village heads implicated in corruption, from participating in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:28 IST
New Crackdown on Encroachers in Panchayat Polls
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In a bid to ensure clean governance, individuals who have encroached on government or 'shamlat' land are now prohibited from contesting the Panchayati Raj institution elections, according to a state official's announcement on Thursday. This decision marks a significant move to promote integrity at the helm of village leadership.

'Shamlat' lands, known as village common lands, are shared resources used by communities, and any encroachment has become a disqualifying factor in the electoral process. The initiative aims to choose representatives with unblemished records, enhancing the trust placed in these local governance positions.

The state is also cracking down on individuals with ties to corruption or drug trafficking. Efforts to compile records of such individuals have intensified as the May 31 elections approach. The Panchayati Raj Department requires candidates to attain a no-objection certificate before filing nomination papers, reinforcing a stringent vetting process.

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