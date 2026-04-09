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Dramatic Escape: Court Fugitives and Their Swift Capture

Harisar Anthony Joseph, who escaped from Mumbai police custody while being taken to court, was apprehended in Palghar district. Captured near Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, he was causing a scene over a tea payment. He's back under police custody facing previous charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:27 IST
Dramatic Escape: Court Fugitives and Their Swift Capture
  • Country:
  • India

A fugitive from justice was swiftly captured in Maharashtra after his daring escape from authorities. Harisar Anthony Joseph, originally in custody for charges under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, made his escape while en route to a court appearance in Mumbai.

The 47-year-old was intercepted in Palghar's Bolinj area after causing a commotion near the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation. Patrol officers Dinesh Sanap and Akshay Desai responded to reports of unrest involving Joseph and a dispute over a tea payment.

His attempted evasion of law ended promptly when local police managed to verify his background and the recent escape. Joseph has since been handed back over to Mumbai law enforcement officials to face the legal proceedings awaiting him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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