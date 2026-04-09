KZN Transport Releases April Weekend Licensing Schedule

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has announced an updated weekend operating schedule for selected Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and Motor Licensing Offices for April 2026, as part of efforts to improve service access while tightening oversight in the province’s licensing system.

The announcement comes amid a major anti-corruption drive within the sector, following the uncovering of a significant fraud syndicate at the Mkondeni Testing Centre—highlighting government’s dual focus on service delivery and accountability.

Clear Distinction Between DLTCs and Motor Licensing Offices

The department has urged residents to carefully distinguish between the services offered at different facilities to avoid confusion and unnecessary delays.

Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) provide:

Learner’s and driver’s licence bookings and testing

Driver’s licence renewals

Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) applications

Driver’s licence card collections

Motor Licensing Offices (MLOs), on the other hand, are strictly limited to:

Vehicle licence disc renewals

Change of vehicle ownership

Other vehicle-related transactions

Officials emphasised that DLTCs do not offer vehicle licensing services unless specifically stated, while Motor Licensing Offices do not process driver-related services.

Weekend Operations: Expanding Access While Managing Capacity

To improve accessibility, several municipally operated centres will open on selected weekends in April, offering extended service hours for both driver and vehicle-related transactions.

Key centres open on selected weekends include:

Ballito Motor Licensing Office Saturdays: 11 & 25 April (08:00–13:30)Services: Vehicle licence renewals only (card payments)

KwaDukuza DLTC & Motor Licensing Office Saturdays: 11 & 25 April (07:00–13:00)DLTC: All driver-related services (excluding testing)MLO: Full vehicle servicesPayments: Cash & card (DLTC), card only (MLO)

Umhlanga Motor Licensing Office Saturdays: 11, 18 & 25 April (07:30–12:30)Payments: Card only

Umzinto/Scottburgh DLTC & Motor Licensing Office Weekends: 11–12 & 18–19 April (07:30–11:00)

Verulam DLTC & Motor Licensing Office Saturdays: 11, 18 & 25 April (07:00–14:00)DLTC: Cash & card acceptedMLO: Card only

Winklespruit/Amanzimtoti DLTC Saturdays: 11, 18 & 25 April (07:00–14:00)Payments: Cash & card

Kingsburgh Sizakala Centre (Winklespruit) Motor Licensing OfficeSaturdays: 11, 18 & 25 April (07:15–14:00)Payments: Card only

Meanwhile, several provincially run centres—including Empangeni, Newcastle, Mkondeni, Pinetown/Mariannhill, and Rossburgh DLTCs—will not operate on weekends until further notice, along with major motor licensing offices in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, and Umbilo.

The department noted that only confirmed schedules are included, with further updates expected as additional facilities finalise their operating plans.

Driver’s Licence Renewal: Requirements and Compliance

Motorists seeking to renew their driver’s licences must comply with requirements outlined in the National Road Traffic Act (Act 93 of 1996).

Applicants must provide:

A valid ID or smart ID card (plus copy)

Proof of residence (not older than three months)

Payment of R250 for a licence card

Optional R90 fee for a temporary licence (if required)

One ID-sized photograph

Additional documentation may include a letter from a parent if residing with them, along with supporting proof of residence. An eye test certificate issued within the last three months is strongly recommended.

Digital Access and Public Information

The department has encouraged residents to access additional information and prepare documentation in advance through its online platforms, reducing congestion at service centres.

Major Fraud Syndicate Uncovered at Mkondeni

In a parallel development, KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed the dismantling of a major fraud syndicate operating within the Mkondeni Testing Centre—one of the facilities currently closed on weekends.

The department’s Transport and Traffic Inspection Unit has already made arrests, including a learner driver and a driving instructor linked to a private driving school.

“We are now in possession of a corruption playbook. We will shred it once all members of the syndicates have been arrested,” Duma said.

Officials described the operation as one of the most significant crackdowns on corruption within the province’s licensing system, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to fraud.

Balancing Service Delivery with Integrity

The latest developments reflect a broader strategy by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport to modernise services while restoring integrity in licensing processes.

By expanding weekend access and simultaneously tackling corruption, the department aims to improve public confidence and ensure that licensing systems operate efficiently, fairly, and transparently.

As demand for licensing services continues to grow, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas, officials say continued reforms and enforcement will be critical to maintaining both service quality and institutional credibility.