KZN Transport Releases April Weekend Licensing Schedule
The department has urged residents to carefully distinguish between the services offered at different facilities to avoid confusion and unnecessary delays.
- Country:
- South Africa
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has announced an updated weekend operating schedule for selected Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and Motor Licensing Offices for April 2026, as part of efforts to improve service access while tightening oversight in the province’s licensing system.
The announcement comes amid a major anti-corruption drive within the sector, following the uncovering of a significant fraud syndicate at the Mkondeni Testing Centre—highlighting government’s dual focus on service delivery and accountability.
Clear Distinction Between DLTCs and Motor Licensing Offices
The department has urged residents to carefully distinguish between the services offered at different facilities to avoid confusion and unnecessary delays.
Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) provide:
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Learner’s and driver’s licence bookings and testing
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Driver’s licence renewals
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Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) applications
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Driver’s licence card collections
Motor Licensing Offices (MLOs), on the other hand, are strictly limited to:
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Vehicle licence disc renewals
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Change of vehicle ownership
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Other vehicle-related transactions
Officials emphasised that DLTCs do not offer vehicle licensing services unless specifically stated, while Motor Licensing Offices do not process driver-related services.
Weekend Operations: Expanding Access While Managing Capacity
To improve accessibility, several municipally operated centres will open on selected weekends in April, offering extended service hours for both driver and vehicle-related transactions.
Key centres open on selected weekends include:
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Ballito Motor Licensing OfficeSaturdays: 11 & 25 April (08:00–13:30)Services: Vehicle licence renewals only (card payments)
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KwaDukuza DLTC & Motor Licensing OfficeSaturdays: 11 & 25 April (07:00–13:00)DLTC: All driver-related services (excluding testing)MLO: Full vehicle servicesPayments: Cash & card (DLTC), card only (MLO)
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Umhlanga Motor Licensing OfficeSaturdays: 11, 18 & 25 April (07:30–12:30)Payments: Card only
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Umzinto/Scottburgh DLTC & Motor Licensing OfficeWeekends: 11–12 & 18–19 April (07:30–11:00)
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Verulam DLTC & Motor Licensing OfficeSaturdays: 11, 18 & 25 April (07:00–14:00)DLTC: Cash & card acceptedMLO: Card only
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Winklespruit/Amanzimtoti DLTCSaturdays: 11, 18 & 25 April (07:00–14:00)Payments: Cash & card
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Kingsburgh Sizakala Centre (Winklespruit) Motor Licensing OfficeSaturdays: 11, 18 & 25 April (07:15–14:00)Payments: Card only
Meanwhile, several provincially run centres—including Empangeni, Newcastle, Mkondeni, Pinetown/Mariannhill, and Rossburgh DLTCs—will not operate on weekends until further notice, along with major motor licensing offices in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, and Umbilo.
The department noted that only confirmed schedules are included, with further updates expected as additional facilities finalise their operating plans.
Driver’s Licence Renewal: Requirements and Compliance
Motorists seeking to renew their driver’s licences must comply with requirements outlined in the National Road Traffic Act (Act 93 of 1996).
Applicants must provide:
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A valid ID or smart ID card (plus copy)
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Proof of residence (not older than three months)
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Payment of R250 for a licence card
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Optional R90 fee for a temporary licence (if required)
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One ID-sized photograph
Additional documentation may include a letter from a parent if residing with them, along with supporting proof of residence. An eye test certificate issued within the last three months is strongly recommended.
Digital Access and Public Information
The department has encouraged residents to access additional information and prepare documentation in advance through its online platforms, reducing congestion at service centres.
Major Fraud Syndicate Uncovered at Mkondeni
In a parallel development, KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed the dismantling of a major fraud syndicate operating within the Mkondeni Testing Centre—one of the facilities currently closed on weekends.
The department’s Transport and Traffic Inspection Unit has already made arrests, including a learner driver and a driving instructor linked to a private driving school.
“We are now in possession of a corruption playbook. We will shred it once all members of the syndicates have been arrested,” Duma said.
Officials described the operation as one of the most significant crackdowns on corruption within the province’s licensing system, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to fraud.
Balancing Service Delivery with Integrity
The latest developments reflect a broader strategy by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport to modernise services while restoring integrity in licensing processes.
By expanding weekend access and simultaneously tackling corruption, the department aims to improve public confidence and ensure that licensing systems operate efficiently, fairly, and transparently.
As demand for licensing services continues to grow, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas, officials say continued reforms and enforcement will be critical to maintaining both service quality and institutional credibility.