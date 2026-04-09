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Dharmendra Takes Helm at Delhi Public Grievance Commission

Former chief secretary Dharmendra has been appointed chairman of the Delhi Public Grievance Commission by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Dharmendra retired last year and begins a five-year term. His appointment follows a pattern, as another retired chief secretary, Vijay Dev, was recently appointed state election commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:57 IST
Dharmendra Takes Helm at Delhi Public Grievance Commission
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has announced the appointment of former chief secretary Dharmendra as chairman of the Delhi Public Grievance Commission, officials reported on Thursday.

Dharmendra, previously serving as chief secretary during the BJP's governance commencement in Delhi in February last year, retired in September. He is set for a five-year term in his new role at the Commission.

This appointment comes via a recent order by the Administrative Reforms Department of Delhi, stating the terms of Dharmendra's tenure. In related appointments, retired chief secretary Vijay Dev assumed the role of state election commissioner for Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh shortly after his retirement in April 2022.

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