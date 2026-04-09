Lebanon Calls for Ceasefire Talks With Israel
Lebanon is actively seeking a temporary ceasefire with Israel to facilitate wider negotiations, according to a senior Lebanese official. The discussions are likened to a truce model used between the U.S. and Iran. Lebanon insists on the U.S. serving as the mediator and guarantor for any deal.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon is pushing for a temporary ceasefire arrangement with Israel to pave the way for broader negotiations, a senior official revealed to Reuters. This proposal is seen as establishing a separate track but follows the truce model used between the U.S. and Iran.
The Lebanese official indicated that specific dates or locations for these discussions have yet to be determined. Crucially, Lebanon views the U.S. as an essential mediator and guarantor for forging any agreements in the ongoing dialogue.
The revelation follows a statement by Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who confirmed the initiation of direct negotiations with Lebanon as an imminent priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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