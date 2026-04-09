Supreme Court Quashes Gangster Act Case, Restores Properties of Devendra Singh

The Supreme Court has quashed the Gangster Act proceedings against Devendra Singh, a Zila Panchayat member, leading to the release of attached properties valued at Rs 110 crore. This decision follows Singh's legal struggle after being embroiled in over 50 criminal cases.

Devendra Singh, better known as Gabbar, from Mohanpur Mafi village, faced serious charges including attempt to murder and extortion. His legal battles intensified when the Gangster Act was invoked against him in July 2022, leading to the attachment of nearly a dozen properties by the district magistrate.

The state government's affidavit before the Supreme Court declared Singh was not a land mafia, resulting in the Court's decision to set aside the proceedings. The district administration acted on this order by releasing Singh's properties, which include a guest house, shops, plots, and a residence, as explained by City Magistrate Rajesh Prasad.