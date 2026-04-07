Unlocking Trade Benefits: New Protocol for Certificates of Origin
The commerce ministry announced that Certificates of Origin, vital for obtaining duty concessions under FTAs, must be issued by authorized agencies. These documents are crucial for proving the goods' origin and are necessary for claiming duty concessions. Exporters must now use uniform invoice numbers for verification.
- Country:
- India
The commerce ministry has mandated that only authorized agencies can issue Certificates of Origin, which are essential for exporters seeking duty concessions under free trade agreements (FTAs). These certificates play a pivotal role in proving the origin of goods and are required at the importing country's landing port to claim concessions.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) emphasized that exporters must use identical invoice numbers on certificates and shipping bills to facilitate automated verification. The DGFT also specified that these certificates should be processed via a designated electronic platform.
India has numerous FTAs with countries such as the UAE, Australia, Singapore, and the UK, aimed at reducing or eliminating import duties on traded goods. The new directive ensures streamlined and authenticated exchange of goods under these agreements.
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