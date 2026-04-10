EVM Inspection in Chandivali: Debunking Myths and Following Protocol

The Mumbai Suburban District Collector has issued a notice for the diagnostic check of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) used in the 168-Chandivali Assembly Constituency during the Maharashtra General Assembly Election 2024. This process, scheduled to begin on April 16 in Borivali East, stems from a petition by Congress candidate Naseem Khan to the Bombay High Court. Although Khan requested this inspection and paid the necessary fees in November 2024, clearances from the High Court delayed proceedings.

In February 2026, the High Court authorized the diagnostic check of 20 machines chosen from this constituency. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, announced a two-day plan starting at 9:30 AM on April 16. Sub-District Election Officer Archana Kadam's notification requires Naseem Khan, his representative, and other election candidates to be present for the inspection, focusing on the burnt memory/microcontroller of the EVM VVPAT machines.

This procedure aligns with Supreme Court directives allowing candidates a 5% machine check in their constituencies. Contrary to some reports, this is not the inaugural EVM inspection in Maharashtra. The Chief Electoral Office clarified via an X post that under Election Commission's 2024-2025 rules, inspections have been conducted for 17 candidates in diverse constituencies. The Chandivali case was postponed to meet specific High Court requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)