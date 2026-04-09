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Social Media Post Sparks Communal Tension in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district have registered an FIR against an unknown individual for allegedly posting inflammatory comments about Hindu deities on social media. The case, filed at Gopiganj police station, involves a Facebook account 'Gareeb Gautam Videos' that circulated a controversial video. Efforts to trace the accused are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:41 IST
Social Media Post Sparks Communal Tension in Uttar Pradesh
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An FIR has been registered in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district against an unidentified individual for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about Hindu deities on social media, according to local officials.

The complaint was lodged at the Gopiganj police station on Wednesday by Inspector Praveen Kumar Rai, head of the district social media cell. The individual, operating under the Facebook account 'Gareeb Gautam Videos,' is accused of circulating a video containing offensive comments about Hindu deities and purported tampering with idols.

After a user identified as '@ankur 46' brought the matter to the district social media cell's attention, a formal complaint was filed. Authorities have registered the case based on screenshots and other evidence, with charges related to disturbing communal harmony. Efforts to locate the suspect are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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