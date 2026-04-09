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Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

At least 10 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The Palk Strait remains a contentious fishing zone, frequently leading to arrests and seizures due to its rich resources. Diplomatic tensions between India and Sri Lanka persist over these incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:17 IST
Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests
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  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained at least 10 Indian fishermen and confiscated their trawler, accusing them of poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

According to a statement released by the navy on Thursday, the Indian fishing boat was intercepted in the sea area north of Mannar on Wednesday.

This year alone, Sri Lanka has seized 16 trawlers and detained 112 Indian fishermen amid ongoing tensions over the Palk Strait, a hotspot for fishing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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