Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained at least 10 Indian fishermen and confiscated their trawler, accusing them of poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

According to a statement released by the navy on Thursday, the Indian fishing boat was intercepted in the sea area north of Mannar on Wednesday.

This year alone, Sri Lanka has seized 16 trawlers and detained 112 Indian fishermen amid ongoing tensions over the Palk Strait, a hotspot for fishing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)