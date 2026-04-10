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Drone Strike Devastates Wedding in Sudan's Darfur

A drone strike in Sudan's Darfur targeted a wedding party, resulting in at least 30 civilian deaths. The ongoing conflict between the army and Rapid Support Forces has intensified, with drone attacks impacting civilians and healthcare facilities, drawing international condemnation and calls for ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:30 IST
Drone Strike Devastates Wedding in Sudan's Darfur
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

A devastating drone strike hit a wedding party in Kutum, North Darfur, Sudan, causing the deaths of at least 30 civilians, including women and children, according to the United Nations.

The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted that this strike is part of an escalating conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been at war since April 2023.

The ongoing violence has decimated civilian life and disrupted healthcare services, prompting international condemnation and urgent calls for peace from aid groups and legal organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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