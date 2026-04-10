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Himachal HC Verdict Upholds Fair Play in Political Pensions

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled in favor of former MLAs Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur, disqualified under the Anti-defection Law, directing the release of their due pensions. The decision highlights the prospective nature of a new legislative bill and rebukes retrospective legislative actions against political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:21 IST
Himachal HC Verdict Upholds Fair Play in Political Pensions
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a directive for the release of pensions to former MLAs Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur, disqualified under the Anti-defection Law. This decision mandates the Himachal Vidhan Sabha Secretary to disburse the 'due and admissible' arrears by next month.

The case emerged from a State Government amendment to the Legislative Assembly pension rules, subsequently withdrawn. The High Court emphasized that the newly passed legislative bill does not apply retroactively, thereby affirming the entitlements of MLAs elected before the 14th Assembly.

In the political fallout, BJP spokesperson Ashish Sharma lauded the judgment, highlighting its reinforcement of constitutional principles and warning against the misuse of legislation for political vendettas. This landmark decision underscores the prospective application of laws, restoring pension rights to the affected politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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