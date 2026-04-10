Uttar Pradesh's Voter Base Expands by Over 84 Lakh: Successful Electoral Roll Revision Completed
Uttar Pradesh's voter list expanded by over 84 lakh after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Conducted from October 2025 to April 2026, the exercise covered all districts and assembly constituencies. The updated list shows a total of 13.39 crore voters, reflecting successful coordination among election officials, political parties, and voters.
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In a significant update, Uttar Pradesh's electorate has burgeoned by more than 84 lakh, reaching a total of 13.39 crore voters. The expansion follows the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, announced by Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa at a media briefing in Lucknow.
The revision exercise, spanning from October 2025 to April 2026, meticulously covered all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies across the state. It was a carefully coordinated effort involving election officials, political entities, and voters, underscoring a remarkable team effort across the board.
Highlighting the accomplishments of this revision, Rinwa noted substantial increases in not just overall voter numbers, but also notable improvements in gender ratios and youth voter registration. The exercise has underscored the state's commitment to enhancing electoral engagement and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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