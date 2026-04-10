Cracking the Counterfeit Code: Fake Currency Bust in Hayatnagar

A 50-year-old man was apprehended in Hayatnagar for possessing fake Indian currency, police officials confirmed on Friday.

During a raid initiated by a joint team of the ATS Moradabad and Hayatnagar police, Rs 20,000 in counterfeit notes were confiscated, including 35 Rs 500 notes, six Rs 200 notes, and 13 Rs 100 notes.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad acted on intelligence regarding counterfeit currency circulation in the district. Following the arrest of suspect Sharafat Hussain, an investigation has been launched to determine the origins of the notes and any possible accomplices involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)