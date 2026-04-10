Cracking the Counterfeit Code: Fake Currency Bust in Hayatnagar
A man was arrested in Hayatnagar with fake Indian currency worth Rs 20,000. Following a tip-off, the police discovered varying denominations of counterfeit notes. The Anti-Terrorism Squad and local police conducted the raid, and an investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the fake currency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old man was apprehended in Hayatnagar for possessing fake Indian currency, police officials confirmed on Friday.
During a raid initiated by a joint team of the ATS Moradabad and Hayatnagar police, Rs 20,000 in counterfeit notes were confiscated, including 35 Rs 500 notes, six Rs 200 notes, and 13 Rs 100 notes.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad acted on intelligence regarding counterfeit currency circulation in the district. Following the arrest of suspect Sharafat Hussain, an investigation has been launched to determine the origins of the notes and any possible accomplices involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Tripura: Battle for TTAADC Heats Up
Strengthening Ties: India-U.S. Partnership Against Global Threats
Ukrainian Drone Operations: Countering Threats Beyond Borders
Tech Titans Clash: Musk and Durov Challenge WhatsApp's Privacy Claims
Tamil Nadu Political Arena Heats Up Ahead of High-Stakes 2026 Elections