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Transport Turmoil: Himachal Protests ATS Rollout

Transport unions in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest against the government's Automated Testing Stations (ATS), impacting travel for tourists and locals as they block commercial vehicles. Unions argue ATS locations are too distant and costly, prompting them to demand the manual passing of vehicles and more accessible ATS centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:27 IST
Transport Turmoil: Himachal Protests ATS Rollout
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, transport unions launched a protest against the government's implementation of Automated Testing Stations (ATS), creating significant travel disruptions for both tourists and residents. The protest, led by private bus operators, truck operators, and taxi unions, focused on blocking commercial vehicles' access, aggravating travel challenges in Dharamshala.

Transporters voiced their concerns over the ATS established in Rani Tal, Kangra district, deeming it impractically far, demanding extensive travel which consumes time and resources. Thakur Mehar Singh, president of the Ex-Servicemen Taxi Union, said the government has ignored repeated pleas for manual vehicle inspections and suggested more accessible ATS centers. He criticized the centers for overcharging essential items, raising particular concern over inflated prices for safety materials like yellow strips, fire extinguishers, and first aid kits.

Ashok Sharma, a taxi operator, reported widespread union participation, highlighting collective resistance to ATS across commercial vehicle sectors. While transport workers enforce a one-day strike, the ripple effects have already hit tourists hard, disrupting their schedules and plans. Visitors expressed frustration as the protest left them stranded without options, compromising their travel to planned destinations.

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