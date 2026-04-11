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Tragedy Strikes: Boy's Borewell Fall in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav mourned the loss of Bhagirath, a young boy who tragically died after falling into a borewell in Ujjain. Despite extensive rescue efforts, the boy could not be saved. The government announced a Rs 4 lakh aid for the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Boy's Borewell Fall in Ujjain
Bhagirath
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of two-and-a-half-year-old Bhagirath, who fell into a borewell in Ujjain district, has drawn widespread shock and grief. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his sorrow over the incident and pledged financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family.

A rescue operation was immediately launched after Bhagirath slipped into the well in Jhalaria village on Thursday evening. Teams from the State and National Disaster Response Forces worked tirelessly for nearly 23 hours. Unfortunately, they found the boy deceased during their efforts, hindered by rock formations.

Chief Minister Yadav, through a public post, extended condolences to the family and prayed for the departed soul's peace. Meanwhile, District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Suyash Shrivastava confirmed the child's death upon examination at the hospital.

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