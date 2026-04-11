Constructive Diplomacy: Hope for US-Iran Peace

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope on Saturday for constructive peace talks between the United States and Iran. His remarks came as the U.S. delegation arrived in the Pakistani capital.

Dar emphasized Islamabad's ongoing commitment to facilitating discussions aimed at resolving the conflict through a 'lasting and durable solution.'

The Pakistani foreign ministry issued a statement highlighting the nation's role in promoting regional peace and stability, a priority for Islamabad amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)