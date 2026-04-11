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Constructive Diplomacy: Hope for US-Iran Peace

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed optimism about constructive peace talks between the United States and Iran. With the U.S. delegation arriving in Pakistan, Islamabad is keen to facilitate a lasting resolution to the conflict, reflecting its ongoing commitment to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:25 IST
Constructive Diplomacy: Hope for US-Iran Peace
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope on Saturday for constructive peace talks between the United States and Iran. His remarks came as the U.S. delegation arrived in the Pakistani capital.

Dar emphasized Islamabad's ongoing commitment to facilitating discussions aimed at resolving the conflict through a 'lasting and durable solution.'

The Pakistani foreign ministry issued a statement highlighting the nation's role in promoting regional peace and stability, a priority for Islamabad amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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