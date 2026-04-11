High-Stakes US-Iran Peace Talks Kick Off in Pakistan Amid Global Tensions
US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Pakistan for high-level peace talks with Iran to end the West Asia conflict. The discussions, mediated by Pakistan, aim to reach a permanent agreement and have significant implications for global energy and diplomacy.
- Country:
- Pakistan
US Vice President JD Vance landed in Pakistan to engage in crucial negotiations with Iran, aimed at securing a longstanding peace agreement to halt the conflict in West Asia. This region's turmoil has drastically affected global energy supplies and led to profound economic disruptions.
Vance, joined by senior American figures including special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's adviser Jared Kushner, was welcomed by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The US team plans to meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of negotiations with the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
The talks are drawing international attention due to their potential global impact, particularly on West Asian security and international diplomatic relations. A strict security perimeter has been set in Islamabad to safeguard the discussions, highlighting their importance on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- Iran
- Peace Talks
- Pakistan
- Global Energy
- Diplomacy
- JD Vance
- West Asia
- Negotiations
- Security
ALSO READ
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Discuss Future Peace in Islamabad
Constructive Diplomacy: Hope for US-Iran Peace
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Vice President Vance Heads to Iran Negotiations
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Talks in Islamabad to Ease West Asia Tensions